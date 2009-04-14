LOS ANGELES (AP) -- After weeks of dismal scores, Steve-O was booted from the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom Tuesday.

The 34-year-old reality star and his professional partner, Lacey Schwimmer, were eliminated from the hit ABC show after earning the week's lowest score, 16 points out of 30, for their rumba.

"You can't confuse movement with dancing," said head judge Len Goodman. "There was no hip action, there was no footwork and it was no good."

Steve-O said he believed it was his best dance yet and was surprised by the low scores. Still, the "Jackass" star was upbeat about his experience on the show.

"I met a lot of challenges, I made a lot of mistakes and the fans kept me around long enough to learn from it all," he said. "It's forced me to grow as a person and for that I'm very grateful."

Open about his ongoing recovery from substance abuse, Steve-O said early in the show that handling its demands made him "feel like a complete champion."

"I'm not used to dealing with high-pressure situations without drugs and alcohol," he said.

He thanked Schwimmer Tuesday for her patience, saying, "Sometimes I tend to manstruate."

The funnyman faced some rough times on the dance floor. He strained his back during training, then exacerbated the injury with an ill-fated flip during a salsa performance last month. But fans kept him afloat for weeks.

Tuesday's results show also featured two songs by Rascal Flatts, a song-and-dance number from "West Side Story" and a provocative, Pussycat Dolls-inspired dance performance by Carmen Electra.

Seven celebrities remain in the competition: Rapper Lil Kim, rodeo champ Ty Murray, former football star Lawrence Taylor, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, country singer Chuck Wicks, "Bachelor" star Melissa Rycroft and actor Gilles Marini.

