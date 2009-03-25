Entertainment Tonight.

ET has obtained the restraining order filed on Shawn Johnson's behalf against a man who allegedly tried to crash the set of "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday to meet the 17-year-old contestant.

According to the temporary order filed by Johnson's mother, Robert O'Ryan, 34, must not harass Johnson in any way, contact her directly or indirectly, or try to determine her present whereabouts. The order also specifies that Johnson's mother, father and pro "Dancing" partner Mark Ballas seek protection from O'Ryan.

Johnson's publicist tells ET: "The matter has been turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. It is currently an ongoing investigation and we are confident that it will be handled appropriately by all involved."

According to the restraining order, O'Ryan was arrested while trespassing on CBS Studios in an attempt to contact the Olympic gymnast. At that time, he stated he had permanently left Florida to drive cross country to L.A. because he believes Johnson is "speaking to him personally through the television and via ESP and that he will be with her no matter what."

The order says O'Ryan's vehicle contained two loaded guns and "other incriminating items" such as duct tape. Police also discovered love letters to Johnson.

O'Ryan is being held on $35,000 bail, according to his booking sheet. His court hearing is scheduled for April 14.