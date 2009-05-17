LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The two-hour season finale of "Desperate Housewives" ended with a car crash, an unexpected pregnancy and a mystery bride.

The ABC drama brought the saga of bereaved family man Dave to an end, with a car crash aimed at the people he blamed for killing his wife and child. Sunday's two-hour episode also saw Bree's planned divorce from Orson in doubt, while the character of Lynette found out she's expecting twins.

The cliffhanger ending for "Desperate Housewives" took place in a church. Mike, played by James Denton, was the groom, but the bride's face was hidden by her veil. There will be an answer in the fall — the series has been renewed by ABC.