Patriarchy suits Donald Sutherland.



The former "Dirty Sexy Money" dad is shifting networks to star in the CBS drama pilot "The Eastmans," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Joaquim de Almeida has been added to the network's "Three Rivers" pilot.



"Eastmans" centers on the complicated lives of a family of doctors, and Sutherland will play the rogue and rich father, a cardiologist. He'll be married to Jacqueline Bisset who plays and ER nurse. Other family members include Saffron Burrows, Gaby Hoffman and Jesse Bradford.



"Three Rivers" uses the different points of view of doctors, donors and recipients involved in organ transplants. De Almeida will have a recurring role as the director of the institute of transplant medicine.



He joins the previously cast Alex O'Loughlin, Julia Ormond, Katherine Moennig and Daniel Henney.