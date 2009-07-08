The second season of "Dollhouse" will begin slightly later than initially planned -- and will face heavier competition as a result.



FOX announced Wednesday (July 8) that it would unveil the second season of Joss Whedon's show on Friday, Sept. 25. That's a week later than the network's original plan, which had "Dollhouse" following the premieres of comedies "Brothers" and "'Til Death" on Sept. 18.



The network instead decided to air an encore of the "Glee" series premiere on Sept. 18. The move also means "Dollhouse" will have to go up against the season premieres of "Medium" on CBS and "Southland" on NBC.



The good news is that Whedon is writing and directing the first episode of the season, which will continue to follow Dollhouse "active" Echo ( Eliza Dushku) as she is imprinted with new identities and catches glimpses of her former self.