PARIS (AP) -- A French musicians guild says Oscar-winning film composer Maurice Jarre has died at the age of 84.

Jarre is best known for writing the haunting song "Lara's Theme" from the film "Doctor Zhivago."

SACEM head Bernard Miyet cites Jarre's family Monday as saying the composer died in his California villa.

Jarre penned dozens of scores for some of Hollywood's most prominent directors.

He won Oscars for his music for "Doctor Zhivago," "Lawrence of Arabia," and "Passage to India," and was nominated for an additional six Academy Awards.

Jarre was born in 1924 in Lyon, France, and studied music at the Conservatoire de Paris before starting his career composing scores for theatrical productions. He has lived in the U.S. for decades.