We'll be among the first to admit "Family Guy" sometimes stretches to reach a joke.



Seth MacFarlane's animated FOX flagship has the Parents Television Council all sorts of riled up, though, following the March 8 episode. As Perez Hilton reports, the PTC is up in arms after a recent episode of the cartoon skirted the boundaries of both bad taste and bestiality.



"FOX treated viewers to everything from an 'eleven-way' gay orgy to baby Stewie eating a bowl of cereal with horse sperm instead of milk," reads the PTC complaint. "[I]f that isn't enough, the show's leading character is also shown fanaticizing about his wife and moaning while a horse licks his bare behind. Clearly, the explicit content was not isolated to one instance in one segment of the show; it permeated the entire program."



There's been no response yet from the Federal Communications Commission.



"Family Guy" and the PTC aren't exactly strangers; the group has complained often about the show's content, even naming it the worst show on television for 2006-07.