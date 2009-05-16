LOS ANGELES (AP) -- NBC says an estimated 8.9 million people watched a documentary about Farrah Fawcett's battle against cancer.

The film, "Farrah's Story," aired Friday on NBC, detailing the former "Charlie's Angels" treatment and hopes for recovery.

The 62-year-old Fawcett was diagnosed in 2006 with anal cancer that has since spread to her liver.

According to preliminary ratings released Saturday, "Farrah's Story" was NBC's most-watched program in its Friday night time slot in more than a year, excluding the Olympics.

But it was edged out by CBS' airing of the season finale of "Numb3rs." The crime drama drew an estimated 9.6 million viewers Friday.