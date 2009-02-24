"Flannery" (Little, Brown and Company, 416 pages, $30), by Brad Gooch: Flannery O'Connor's faith-steeped fiction of a timeless Protestant South peopled with seekers and misfits long ago earned her a spot at the forefront of American literature.

But the Georgia woman has always been something an enigma. Even enthusiasts tick off the same biographical tidbits about O'Connor: a devout Roman Catholic ensconced in the Bible Belt, a keeper of peacocks, a near-recluse who died young of lupus on the family farm.

So perhaps the most important element of Brad Gooch's rich, intimate biography of O'Connor is the reminder — the revelation to many — that this elusive American writer sustained a wide range of literary confidantes and friends, briefly navigated literary New York, delivered numerous public lectures, and even went on a package tour to Lourdes before her death at 39.

Gooch, who spent six years writing "Flannery," gives readers a finely-layered portrait of this utterly singular woman who published two novels — "Wise Blood" and "The Violent Bear It Away" — along with dazzling short stories that have salvation and the struggle against grace as themes.

In a prologue, the reader is introduced to a self-possessed 5-year-old Mary Flannery O'Connor in 1930, showing a Pathe newsreel photographer a pet chicken that she had reputedly taught to walk backward. Gooch sets up this incident, also referenced in the book's final sentences, to illustrate how this "clever child performer grew into the one-of-a-kind woman writer, 'going backwards to Bethlehem.'"

Born in 1925 in Savannah, her very first writings, portraits of relatives which her devoted father had typed and bound, displayed her deft observation and tough-minded individuality. At 35, O'Connor quipped: "I wrote a book at the age of ten, called 'My Relatives.' Seven copies were printed and distributed by me. It was in the naturalistic vein and was not well received."

A solitary girl with a talent for satire and cartooning, the 15-year-old O'Connor had a harsh spiritual jolt when her father died abruptly. Two years after the loss, she wrote in a college notebook: "The reality of death has come upon us and a consciousness of the power of God has broken our complacency like a bullet in the side."

She enrolled at Georgia State College for Women, where Gooch shows she discovered both her capacity for tight friendships and her edgy writer's voice, startling her classmates of young Southern ladies in the early 1940s with a gritty story that climaxed in bloodshed.

With the guidance of a professor who recognized her unique mind, O'Connor left Georgia to attend a graduate journalism program at the University of Iowa. But the outwardly meek young woman quickly earned her way into the now esteemed Iowa Writers' Workshop and buckled down on fiction with a fierce discipline. It quickly became apparent she was something special.

Gooch warmly reconstructs how the taciturn O'Connor, with her sharp wit and self-described "13th century" religious sensibility, attracted a range of lifelong friends, such as the celebrated poet Robert Lowell and Robert and Sally Fitzgerald, in whose Redding, Connecticut home she added "dark, medieval touches" to her first novel, "Wise Blood."

It was as an extended guest in the Fitzgerald's home where O'Connor, then just 25, first became concerned about a heaviness in her "typing arms." She was diagnosed as having lupus — the same incurable disease that killed her father and would eventually claim her life in 1964 — and lived in Milledgeville, Georgia, with her mother for the rest of her life, where she brightened her cloistered life with peacocks and a wide range of afternoon visitors.

At times, Gooch illuminates some of her best-known work with biographical connections. For instance, he shows how her friendship and stunted romance with a traveling textbook salesman, Erik Langkjaer, whom Gooch tracked down in Copenhagen, formed the inspiration of "Good Country People," in which a sickly "lady Ph.d" with a wooden leg is wooed by a fake Bible salesman.

He also reveaks that the darkly prophesying main character of "Wise Blood" only began to take on life between hospitalizations, as a struggling O'Connor was given large doses of cortisone for her degenerative disease and began imagining a connection between her life and her novel.

Gooch carefully details how despite her increasingly weakened condition from lupus, O'Connor continued to write until her death, completing a second novel, publishing two collections of stories and becoming a prolific writer of letters. Weeks before the disease killed her, she wrote to a close confidant of her attempt at writing an hour a day: "My my I do like to work. I (eat) up that one hour like it was filet mignon."

Some aspects of O'Connor's complex personality, such as her self-professed desire to stay 12 for the rest of her life and her apparently unsettled attitudes about race, are harder to pin down.

Overall, Gooch does a brilliant job of resurrecting on the page this major American writer and idiosyncratic woman — with all her tart humor, intense talent, and powerful religious commitment — some 44 years after her untimely death.