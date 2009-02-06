LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The estate of "The Godfather" author has accepted an offer it couldn't refuse.

Mario Puzo's estate tentatively settled a $1 million lawsuit against Paramount Pictures over profits from "The Godfather: The Game," Puzo estate attorney Bert Fields said Friday. The suit was originally filed June 18 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Paramount did not pay money owed to the Puzo estate under the terms of a settlement from a prior dispute between Puzo and Paramount in 1992, according to the suit. Puzo died in 1999. The 2006 video game loosely followed the events of the Oscar-winning 1972 film and featured the voices of original actors James Caan and Robert Duvall.

Messages left for a Paramount representative were not immediately returned Friday.