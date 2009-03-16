NEW YORK (AP) -- Monumental themes encased in historical drama are not easy to pull off.

Yet Tracey Scott Wilson manages to avoid sermonizing pitfalls in "The Good Negro," her engrossing, highly theatrical take on the burgeoning civil rights movement in Birmingham, Ala., in the early 1960s.

The names have been changed and the events somewhat fictionalized, but you undoubtedly will think of Martin Luther King as the man at the center of the protests so vividly chronicled here. At off-Broadway's Public Theater, where the play opened Monday, he's called James Lawrence, a charismatic organizer who seeks to galvanize the city's black population after a black child uses a whites-only department store restroom and is jailed.

Yes, Lawrence is charismatic, but he's also human, as Wilson pointedly makes clear in her play, which has been given a sharp, seamless production by director Liesl Tommy.

Events, personal and public, are covered with increasing rapidity, but Wilson does not allow the fast pace or polemics to overwhelm the people on stage. Aided by a superb ensemble of actors and some lively, often intense dialogue, the playwright manages to create a parade of credible characters.

Lawrence, portrayed with suitable intensity by Curtis McClarin, works with two other organizers (played by J. Bernard Calloway and LeRoy McClain), one folksy, the other more urbane. These men are studies in contrast, reflecting the diversity of the people who fought the battle for civil rights. And often battled among themselves.

All the while, their conversations are being wiretapped by two FBI agents played by Brian Wallace and Quincy Dunn-Baker. Not only are their conversations being taped, but so are Lawrence's extramarital affairs. Release of those audio tapes results in a blistering confrontation between husband and wife. One of the evening's most potent moments is the wronged helpmate's diatribe, delivered with devastating disdain by Rachel Nicks.

Paralleling this marriage is the uneasy union between the parents of the little girl who was arrested. As the mother, Joniece Abbott-Pratt displays a righteous anger over her child's humiliation. And even more effective is Francois Battiste as the father, a man who is suspicious not only of the racist white establishment but of the black men who want to use his daughter to further the cause.

It's that ambivalence, that understanding of the complexity of the black men who shaped the early civil rights movements that makes Wilson's play, seen earlier this season at the Dallas Theater Center, so effective.