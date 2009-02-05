Entertainment Tonight

A new cast member has been revealed in the "Gossip Girl" prequel starring Kelly Rutherford .

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' star Krysten Ritter will play the sister of Lily van der Woodsen (Rutherford) in the "Gossip Girl" Spin-off.

After a misunderstanding with her parents, Lily will be forced to move to the San Fernando Valley to live with her sister, and she will have to adjust to a more modest lifestyle instead of the luxurious life she previously enjoyed, THR writes.

The pilot for the spin-off will air as a "Gossip Girl" episode May 11 on The CW.