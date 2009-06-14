LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Hollywood is nursing another big hangover.

The Warner Bros. comedy "The Hangover" hauled in $33.4 million to remain the top box-office draw for a second-straight weekend. The tale of a Vegas bachelor party gone to extremes raised its total to $105.4 million after 10 days in theaters.

The action comedy "Up" from Disney and Pixar Animation came in a close second again with $30.5 million. That lifts its total to $187.2 million.

Debuting at No. 3 with $25 million was Sony's action remake "The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3." The subway-hijacking thriller stars Denzel Washington and John Travolta.

Eddie Murphy delivered a dud with the Paramount family comedy "Imagine That," which opened with a lackluster $5.7 million.