"Harper's Island" star Elaine Cassidy is thinking about a new life, not serial killers.



The 29-year-old Irish actress and her husband Stephen Lord are expecting their first child, reports People.



Although the couple has been separated by thousands of miles -- Cassidy has been living in California to film, while Lord, 36, is finishing a two-year run on the British soap "East Enders" -- they apparently found time to start their family.



"Harper's Island" debuts Thursday, April 9 and revolves around a series of murders -- one per episode -- during a destination wedding on an island off the Washington coast.



Cassidy plays Abby Mills, who is the best friend of the groom (Christopher Gorham) and has a history on the island since her mother was murdered there many years ago.