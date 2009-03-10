NEW YORK (AP) -- Fathers and sons often make for potent dramatic confrontations.

And while Dad is never physically present in "Humor Abuse," Lorenzo Pisoni's entertaining and surprisingly moving autobiographical one-man show, his father's spirit hovers over this remarkable memoir, which had its world premiere Tuesday at Manhattan Theatre Club's Stage II.

The patriarch in question is named Larry Pisoni, known onstage as Lorenzo Pickle, one of the founding members of the Pickle Family Circus, a troupe born in the mid-1970s in California.

Clowns can be scary creatures. Living with one apparently can be equally unnerving. And "Humor Abuse" is Lorenzo Pisoni's engrossing story of growing up with one such funny if exacting man. A superb clown, by all accounts. As a father, well, that's what his son's show, created with director Erica Schmidt, is all about.

Pisoni is a genial, ingratiating storyteller. Tall, handsome, the word "strapping" seems to have invented for him. But in the first few minutes of the 80-minute show, the modest Pisoni insists he is not funny. Don't believe him.

The man is a natural, an accomplished clown himself and acrobat. You may have seen him earlier this season as the lead horse, Nugget, in the Broadway revival of "Equus." In "Humor Abuse," he pays homage to some of his father's best clown bits. They are funny sketches that are classic in their simplicity but require a physical dexterity that is difficult to achieve.

Pisoni made his stage debut early, at age 2, appearing during the intermission of his parents' (his mother was on stage, too) shows. Before long, he was in the act — dressed like a gorilla.

"Humor Abuse," follows the son's attempts to learn from a brutally demanding teacher. By age 6, he was his father's partner in the act, having officially signed a contract — and effectively given up his childhood. For four years, they toured together, appearing in a specialty number Pisoni's father called "The Geppetto Routine," based on the story of "Pinocchio."

At 11, Pisoni was on the road without his father who was dropped from touring with the Pickle Family Circus because of a violent temper. It's then that the son began to appreciate his father's genius — and stamp his own personality on a series of clown sketches, including a solo act that involved a high dive, despite the fact he was afraid of heights.

Pisoni and Schmidt tell the story in a straightforward, chronological fashion. It moves quickly after childhood, rushing through the son's teenage years, college, a stint with Cirque du Soleil and an inevitable uneasy reconciliation — with father and son appearing together again on stage after a long absence.

Yet "Humor Abuse" transcends the traditional show-biz saga to become a more universal tale. It becomes the heartfelt story of a son searching for what made his father tick — and finding out he would never quite find the answer.

As for divining the man's clown persona, that's another story. As the son ruefully concludes, "Lorenzo Pickle, he's in my bones."