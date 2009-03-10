NEW YORK (AP) -- If you want a good time, vote for "American Idol."

The Fox TV show — which has 13 finalists this season instead of the usual dozen — had to choose another voting line besides 1-866-IDOLS-13 because that number is owned by a phone sex operation, promising to connect listeners to a "nasty girl" for up to $3.99 a minute.

Ryan Seacrest dialed the number on his radio show Tuesday morning. Bemused and appalled, the "American Idol" host said it's as if the show "tried to script some kind of joke."

Seacrest got producer Megan Michaels on the line, and she explained that Tuesday's show will unveil a special G-rated number for the 13th performer. The show owns 1-866-IDOLS-01 to 1-866-IDOLS-12.