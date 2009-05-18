LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "American Idol" finalists Kris Allen and Adam Lambert don't want to make it personal.

The singers told a throng of media gathered outside the Nokia Theatre, where the duo will duke it out during the singing competition's two-night finale on Tuesday and Wednesday, that they hope viewers will only base their votes on talent — not anything else.

Lambert, a 27-year-old theater actor from San Diego, says he doesn't think the competition "has anything to do with your religious background, what color you are, your gender. It doesn't have anything to do with that. It's about music. That's really important to keep in mind."

Allen, a 23-year-old college student from Conway, Arkansas, heartily agrees.

