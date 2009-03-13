LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Things are about to get crowded in Cat Cora's kitchen.

The "Iron Chef America" star says on her MySpace page that she and her partner, Jennifer, are each expecting sons.

"(Jennifer) carried my embryo and I carried hers," Cora told OK Magazine. "It's like surrogating, but obviously all of our kids are equal."

The same anonymous sperm donor fathered all four children.

The 41-year-old Food Network chef says she and her 37-year-old partner will deliver their babies about three months apart. The couple already has two sons: Zoran, 5 and Caje, 22 months.

———

