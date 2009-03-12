"Jericho" fans rejoice. "Jericho" lives on ... sort of.



Former "Jericho" star Skeet Ulrich will return to CBS for the drama pilot "Back," and the beloved but short-lived "Jericho" itself will continue as a comic book.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ulrich will play a man who has difficulties reconnecting with friends and family after he returns home eight years after being reported missing on September 11.



Mark Pellington will direct from a script written by "CSI: Miami's" Dean Widenmann who is also executive producing with "Hairspray" producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.



Also, Devil's Due Publishing will publish a "Jericho" comic, picking up where the cult-favorite series ended after two seasons.



The series centered on a Kansas town in the aftermath of a nuclear war. The series was canceled after only one season and a rather dramatic cliffhanger, which roused the ire of diehard fans who started a grassroots campaign to protest. The campaign, aided by Ulrich, was successful to the point that CBS brought the show back for a seven-episode second season, before canceling it again. A renewed protest campaign, filled with peanuts, did not sway the network this time.



The series' original team of producers -- Dan Shotz, Jon Turteltaub, Carol Barbee, Karim Zreik and Jon Steinberg -- will be involved in the comic.