'Jericho' returns as a comic, Skeet Ulrich returns to CBS
"Jericho" fans rejoice. "Jericho" lives on ... sort of.
Former "Jericho" star Skeet Ulrich will return to CBS for the drama pilot "Back," and the beloved but short-lived "Jericho" itself will continue as a comic book.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ulrich will play a man who has difficulties reconnecting with friends and family after he returns home eight years after being reported missing on September 11.
Mark Pellington will direct from a script written by "CSI: Miami's" Dean Widenmann who is also executive producing with "Hairspray" producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.
Also, Devil's Due Publishing will publish a "Jericho" comic, picking up where the cult-favorite series ended after two seasons.
The series centered on a Kansas town in the aftermath of a nuclear war. The series was canceled after only one season and a rather dramatic cliffhanger, which roused the ire of diehard fans who started a grassroots campaign to protest. The campaign, aided by Ulrich, was successful to the point that CBS brought the show back for a seven-episode second season, before canceling it again. A renewed protest campaign, filled with peanuts, did not sway the network this time.
The series' original team of producers -- Dan Shotz, Jon Turteltaub, Carol Barbee, Karim Zreik and Jon Steinberg -- will be involved in the comic.