Will the mystery behind "Kyle XY" be resolved? It appears that sci fi-mystery drama "Kyle XY" has been canceled, a representative for ABC Family confirmed. "Sadly 'Kyle XY' will not be returning after this season," the rep tells Zap2it. The show's third season just began on Jan. 12 and stars Matt Dallas as the titular character who's an amnesiac teenager with special powers and a missing belly button. He gets taken in by the wacky Trager family, who teach him the basics of human interaction and affection as he tries to puzzle out his mysterious past. Helping to fill the void left by "Kyle XY," however, are three new shows that were announced Monday (Feb. 2). "Ruby and the Rockits," "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Perfect 10" each received 10-episode orders and will join the previously announced "Roommates" and "Sophie" as ABC Family's new original programming roster. Returning this summer to the cable network are "Greek" and " Lincoln Heights." Although there has been no official word, it's assumed that the hit drama "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" will also get a renewal.