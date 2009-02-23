NEW YORK (AP) -- A memoir by Isabel Gillies, who plays Kathy Stabler on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," will be the next book featured at Starbucks stores around the country.

Gillies' "Happens Every Day," which tells of the collapse of her marriage to DeSales Harrison, will be published March 24 by Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Inc.

In a statement released Tuesday by Starbucks, Gillies calls her book a story of "loving your life even when it's falling apart." Gillies, 39, is now married to Wall Street Journal reporter Peter Lattman.

Previous Starbucks picks include Helene Cooper's "The House at Sugar Beach" and Mitch Albom's "For One More Day."

NBC is owned by General Electric Co.

