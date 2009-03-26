"Life Sentences" (William Morrow, 344 pages, $24.99), by Laura Lippman: Laura Lippman earned her fame with a series of books about a fictional Baltimore private detective named Tess Monaghan. But in recent years, she has written several stand-alone novels that have incrementally strayed from her mystery writing roots.

Now, with "Life Sentences," she has written a crime novel in which the crime is almost beside the point.

The main character is Cassandra Fallows, a 50-ish writer who hit it big with two memoirs exploring her childhood friendships, her father's interracial affair, her parents divorce, her own failed marriages and her frequent adventures with other women's husbands.

But her latest project, a novel, failed both critically and commercially because, she is starting to believe, she is "not good at making things up."

Looking around for another project, Cassandra stumbles onto a crime story with a tenuous link to her own past. A woman named Calliope Jenkins spent seven years in prison because she refused to answer questions about the whereabouts of her missing baby boy, Dontay. She must have killed the child, everyone thinks, but no body was ever found.

The Calliope in question, Cassandra realizes, was that quiet girl who used to hang on the periphery of Cassandra's tight circle of friends — Tisha, Donna and Fatima — when they were all in grade school in Baltimore.

Her next book, Cassandra decides, will explore her childhood memories for an explanation of who Calliope became, dig into the case of the missing child, and — if she is lucky — maybe even solve the mystery. Like most of Lippman's invariably well-written novels, this one is loosely based on a real case. A Baltimore woman named Jackie Bounight spent several years in prison for refusing to answer questions about her missing son, Maurice.

Cassandra travels to Baltimore from her home in New York City to track down her old girlfriends, expecting they will be eager to help her with the new book. They are not. They tell her that much of what she wrote about them in her memoirs was wrong. They ask her what gave her the right to tell THEIR stories. They tell her to leave Calliope alone.

Lippman examines the relationships, past and present, among these old friends, as well as delves into Cassandra's relationships with her parents. The story explores the untrustworthiness of memory and the gulf in understanding that can exist even among friends and family. And Lippman filters it all through the prisms of class and race. Cassandra is white, her childhood friends are black, and life has not been equally fair to them.

As the story unfolds, Cassandra learns that much of what she has always believed about her own life is untrue. Maybe she is pretty good at making things up after all, she realizes, because her memoirs, as it turns out, are largely fiction.

In the end, Cassandra does discover what happened to Calliope's baby, but the mystery is so overshadowed by the other elements of the story that the answer doesn't seem to matter much.