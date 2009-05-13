NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC's "Lost" is blowing the story wide open, not to mention its mysterious island.

If you haven't seen it yet, you may not want to know the details of Wednesday's season-ender. But for those who do, here's a sample: Jack Shephard pulls off his mission to explode a hydrogen bomb.

Almost certainly killed in the blast is Juliet, the character played by Elizabeth Mitchell the past three seasons.

And power rivals Ben and John meet with Jacob, the never-before-seen boss of the island. Then Ben stabs him to death.

The two-hour episode packs plenty of answers, but even more questions for "Lost" fans to ponder until its return next season.