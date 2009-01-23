Elisabeth Moss has better luck in love in real life. The "Mad Men" star and "Saturday Night Live's" Fred Armisen are engaged, according to celebrity reports. "It happened just a few days ago," Moss, 26, first told USAweekend.com on Thursday, Jan. 22. "It's private, so I don't want to share the details of how it happened, but I will say it was perfect." Moss and Armisen, 42, have kept their romance under wraps until they were spotted only last week "canoodling" in West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont, reports TVGuide.com. In a recent New York Times interview, Armisen had mentioned how he would hang out with his girlfriend "Lizzie" at the theater during her Broadway production of "Speed the Plow." Moss, who plays Peggy Olson on AMC's original drama "Mad Men," spoofed her role on "SNL" when her costar Jon Hamm hosted. Armisen did not appear in the skit. She's nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards and is also known for playing Zoe, the President's daughter on "The West Wing." Armisen has played a number of roles on "SNL," and among his notable impressions are President Barack Obama, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince, John Oates and New York's Governor David Paterson.