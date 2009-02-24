The pilot for The CW's "Melrose Place" revamp has gotten the green light.



The network ordered up a pilot of the updated '90s melodrama and has set Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim to direct it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Just like "90210," the update of the popular teen soap "Beverly Hills, 90210," The CW is hoping that using the "Melrose Place" formula -- attractive 20somethings living in a trendy apartment complex in Los Angeles' Melrose neighborhood -- will work in current times.



Tapping Guggenheim to direct is a curious choice, but his work ranges from helming the eye-opening documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" and gritter fare such as "Deadwood" and "24" to lighter stuff like "Party of Five."



More importantly, Guggenheim is married to actress Elisabeth Shue, which makes him the brother-in-law of "Melrose" alum Andrew Shue.



CBS Paramount will produce, and original "Melrose" writers Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin will act as showrunners/executive producers, along with Guggenheim who will also executive produce.