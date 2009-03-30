LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The animated adventure "Monsters vs. Aliens" staged a successful invasion at movie theaters, pulling in $59.3 million to dominate the weekend box office.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Media By Numbers LLC:

1. "Monsters Vs. Aliens," Paramount-DreamWorks Animation, $59,321,095, 4,104 locations, $14,454 average, $59,321,095, one week.

2. "The Haunting in Connecticut," Lionsgate, $23,004,765, 2,732 locations, $8,420 average, $23,004,765, one week.

3. "Knowing," Summit, $14,702,187, 3,337 locations, $4,406 average, $46,217,199, two weeks.

4. "I Love You, Man," Paramount, $12,671,533, 2,717 locations, $4,664 average, $37,078,306, two weeks.

5. "Duplicity," Universal, $7,672,485, 2,579 locations, $2,975 average, $25,754,865, two weeks.

6. "Race to Witch Mountain," Disney, $5,801,775, 3,268 locations, $1,775 average, $53,459,752, three weeks.

7. "12 Rounds," Fox, $5,329,240, 2,331 locations, $2,286 average, $5,329,240, one week.

8. "Watchmen," Warner Bros., $2,732,439, 2,010 locations, $1,359 average, $103,273,462, four weeks.

9. "Taken," Fox, $2,695,342, 1,961 locations, $1,374 average, $137,068,886, nine weeks.

10. "The Last House On the Left," Universal, $2,644,295, 2,251 locations, $1,175 average, $28,492,330, three weeks.

11. "Sunshine Cleaning," Overture, $1,274,007, 167 locations, $7,629 average, $2,477,704, three weeks.

12. "Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight, $1,164,903, 840 locations, $1,387 average, $139,341,484, 20 weeks.

13. "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail," Lionsgate, $1,133,085, 1,128 locations, $1,005 average, $89,067,436, six weeks.

14. "Paul Blart: Mall Cop," Sony, $840,596, 1,082 locations, $777 average, $142,503,850, 11 weeks.

15. "He's Just Not That Into You," Warner Bros., $473,269, 506 locations, $935 average, $92,510,829, eight weeks.

16. "Gran Torino," Warner Bros., $438,481, 478 locations, $917 average, $145,815,056, 16 weeks.

17. "Hotel For Dogs," Paramount, $314,942, 381 locations, $827 average, $71,353,470, 11 weeks.

18. "The Cross," Gener8xion, $309,455, 221 locations, $1,400 average, $309,455, one week.

19. "The Reader," Weinstein Co., $308,495, 324 locations, $952 average, $33,484,347, 16 weeks.

20. "Coraline," Focus, $305,114, 360 locations, $848 average, $73,929,936, eight weeks.

