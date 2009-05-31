LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Twilight" fans hungry for a sneak peek at the next installment are getting a good one: The wolf.

During an exclusive premiere of the "New Moon" trailer at the MTV Movie Awards, fans saw Taylor Lautner's teen werewolf Jake transform instantly into a giant, menacing canine.

Lautner had to pack on some muscle for his role in the second installment, and it showed when he appeared shirtless to save Kristen Stewart's Bella from a threatening vampire in the clip.

Stewart, Lautner and costar Robert Pattinson introduced the clip Sunday night at the live telecast.