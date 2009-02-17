NEW YORK (AP) -- "Next to Normal" is making the jump from off-Broadway to Broadway — after having made a successful stop earlier this season in the District of Columbia suburbs.

The musical about the complexity and heartbreak of mental illness and its effect on one family will open April 15 at the Longacre Theatre, producer David Stone said Tuesday. Preview performances begin March 27.

The show, which features a score by composer Tom Kitt and lyricist Brian Yorkey, first played off-Broadway's Second Stage in early 2008. It recently Was revised — to enthusiastic reviews — at Arena Stage's temporary home in Arlington, Va.

The Washington cast, including Alice Ripley as the mother and J. Robert Spencer as the father, will appear in the $4 million Broadway production.

"The unanimity of both the audience response and the critical response" persuaded Stone to bring "Next to Normal" back to New York.

"It was not just what the reviews said, but people who had seen the show in New York and then saw it down in Washington felt that we had really made all the right changes," Stone added. "It became the show it always wanted to be."

The producer said he was attracted to the musical for its score — and its subject matter.

"Everyone I know can relate to this," Stone said. "Either it's in their own family or it's in the family next door. Even with everything that's going on now, I think people want to feel big emotions in theater. And that's what this show delivers."