LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Project Runway" finally has a date to reunite with fans after sewing up its legal battle: The show's sixth season will start Aug. 20.

Lifetime, the new cable TV home for the designer-competition series, announced the season premiere along with a new companion series, "Models of the Runway."

"Project Runway," hosted by Heidi Klum and once part of the Bravo channel lineup, had been trapped in lawsuit limbo. It was the subject of a dispute involving NBC Universal, which owns Bravo, the Weinstein Co. and the Lifetime channel.

A settlement was announced earlier this month.

Lifetime says "Models of the Runway," which looks at the reality competition from the models' viewpoint, will follow "Project Runway."