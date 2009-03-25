NEW YORK (AP) -- A "Project Runway" finalist admits that she "gently" tossed her cat onto a bed. But Kenley Collins denies that she used the feline as a weapon during a spat with her ex-fiance.

Collins spoke Wednesday after a Brooklyn court hearing. She was told that an assault charge against her would be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Her former flame, Zak Penley, told authorities that Collins woke him by hurling the cat in his face. He said that was followed by a laptop toss. Three apples and some water also made it into the mix.

Collins had a sharp-tongued reputation on the Bravo TV fashion-design competition. Penley, an artist and musician, wrote a song called "CAT?" for Collins' "Runway" finale.

Collins was arrested March 17.