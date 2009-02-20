NEW YORK (AP) -- "Project Runway" taped its sixth-season finale Friday, but something was missing: the finalists.

Because of a legal battle, three unknown designers sent their collections down the runway at the tents in Bryant Park on the final day of New York Fashion Week. The designers stayed hidden backstage.

Host Heidi Klum said she was "a little bit sad" the finalists couldn't have their moment in the spotlight after working so hard to get there.

She said the show is "in a bit of a limbo and we hope that everything gets sorted out very soon."

The new season of "Project Runway," which aired on Bravo, has been delayed because of a legal battle involving NBC Universal, which owns Bravo; the Weinstein Co.; and the Lifetime Channel.