LONDON (AP) -- A British auction house says it was unable to sell the score to Alfred Hitchcock's bloodcurdling movie "Psycho."

Bonhams says the 20-page work was withdrawn from a sale Tuesday after failing to make its minimum price. Minimums are typically set at or just below the auctioneer's low estimate — in this case, 30,000 pounds ($44,000).

The music was composed by Bernard Herrmann to accompany Hitchcock's 1960 thriller. The manuscript carries the notes to the slashing, shrieking violin sounds that play when a knife-wielding killer bursts in on actress Janet Leigh as she showers in the Bates Motel.

The auctioneer had hoped to sell the piece for up to 40,000 pounds ($56,000).

Bonhams said Wednesday the score would be returned to Herrmann's third wife, Norma.