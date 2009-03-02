"Rita Rocks" will be playing an encore at Lifetime.



The cable channel's comedy series has earned a second season after a debut run that saw it match or build on the ratings for Lifetime's top-rated sitcom, "Reba." Like the first season, the second will run for 20 episodes.



"'Rita Rocks' is the first original comedy that Lifetime has launched in 10 years, so you can imagine how delighted we are to welcome it back for a second season," says JoAnn Alfano, Lifetime's executive vice president of entertainment. "It's smart, it's funny, and it appeals to anyone who has ever tried to carve out a little time for herself."



The show stars Nicole Sullivan as an overscheduled mother who starts a garage band with her mail carrier (Tisha Campbell-Martin) as a way of recapturing her youthful spirit. The show also stars Richard Ruccolo as her husband, Natalie Dreyfuss and Kelly Gould as her daughters and Raviv Ullman as Dreyfuss' boyfriend.



The show averaged about a million viewers for first-run episodes during its inaugural season.