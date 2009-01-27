Kim Manners, a producer and director of The CW's "Supernatural" and "The X-Files," died Sunday, Jan. 25 in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. "Everyone at 'Supernatural' is walking around in a daze, shocked and absolutely devastated," says "Supernatural creator-executive producer Eric Kripke in a statement. "Kim was a brilliant director; more than that, he was a mentor and friend. He was one of the patriarchs of the family, and we miss him desperately. He gave so much to 'Supernatural,' and everything we do on the show, now and forever, is in memory of him." News of the beloved director's death had filtered onto the Internet via the MySpace and Facebook pages belonging to actor Jim Beaver, who plays the trucker hat-wearing Bobby Singer. His Facebook status reads: "Jim Beaver is in mourning for one of the best friends and best directors he's ever known -- Kim Manners, who died Sunday night from lung cancer." Former "X-Files" writer Frank Spotnitz adds, "Kim had a blazing intensity that inspired everyone -- writers, producers, actors and crew. 'Kick it in the a**!' he'd say to us. And 'I love you,' really meaning it. As long as he'd been a director, he never lost his passion for his work.... Kim was an incredible force of life. It is hard for me to believe or accept that he is gone." Kim Manners was born in 1950 into a showbiz family. Not only did his father, Sam Manners work on "The Wild Wild West" and "Route 66," but Kim himself did some childhood acting and was inspired by family friend William Beaudine, director of "Rin Tin Tin," to become a director also. Manners first began directing television with "Charlie's Angels." His other notable directing credits include "21 Jump Street," "Mission: Impossible," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." and "The X-Files," on which he was nominated four times with his co-producers for an Emmy. He received the ultimate honor on the episode "Jose Chung's From Outer Space" when a police detective was named after him. Manners came on board "Supernatural" in 2005 and has directed many pivotal episodes including all of the season finales. The last episode he helmed for the show was "Metamorphosis."