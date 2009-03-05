NEW YORK (AP) -- "Seinfeld" isn't coming back, but its stars will be together again this fall on HBO.

The network says that Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards will appear in several episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The HBO comedy stars Larry David, who helped create "Seinfeld."

HBO wasn't giving out any other details about the appearances, sure to be eagerly anticipated by fans of "Seinfeld," which continues to be shown frequently in syndication.