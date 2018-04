Entertainment Tonight

On the heels of her breakout performance in the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire', Freida Pinto has been cast in a film from a well known Hollywood director.

According to Variety, the 24-year-old beauty has signed on to Woody Allen's upcoming untitled project.

Naomi Watts, Anthony Hopkins, and Josh Brolin will join the Indian-born actress in Allen's new film, the trade paper writes.