'Slumdog' child actors return to heroes' welcome
MUMBAI, India (AP) -- The child stars of the Oscar-winning "Slumdog Millionaire" have returned to India to a heroes' welcome.
Hundreds of well-wishers waited for them at the Mumbai airport Thursday where they were escorted through the crowds by dozens of police, some heavily armed.
The film, a rags-to-riches tale set in Mumbai's slums, won eight Oscars, including best film.
