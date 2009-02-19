MUMBAI, India (AP) -- Fox Pictures executives say the child actors from "Slumdog Millionaire" will attend the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The rags-to-riches story set in the slums of Mumbai has been nominated for 10 Oscar awards, including best picture and best director.

James Finn of Fox Searchlight Pictures said Friday that nine child actors will be flown to Los Angeles and put up in a five-star hotel.

Director Danny Boyle and his team plucked the child actors from one of Mumbai's teeming slums, where the gritty film was shot.

Finn says the company was making visa and travel arrangements for the children and their relatives until the last minute.