LONDON (AP) -- The rags-to-riches story "Slumdog Millionaire" has won seven prizes at the British Academy Film Awards, including best picture and best director for Danny Boyle.

Kate Winslet was named best actress for her role as a former Nazi concentration camp guard in "The Reader." Mickey Rourke won the best actor award for his career-reviving performance as a washed-up athlete in "The Wrestler."

Heath Ledger won a posthumous supporting actor award for playing The Joker in "The Dark Night."

"Slumdog" tells the story of a Mumbai street boy's rise from poverty to game-show triumph. After Sunday's wins it is a favorite to clean up at the Oscars in Los Angeles later this month.