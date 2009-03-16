David Chase and HBO are teaming up once again, this time to tell the story of Hollywood's early days.



Chase, who created "The Sopranos," will write and executive produce a miniseries called "A Ribbon of Dreams," about the growth of the movie industry in the first half of the 20th century. He's also set to direct the first couple of episodes, HBO announced Monday (March 16). Brad Grey, an exec producer of "The Sopranos" and now the head of Paramount Pictures, will put his producer's hat on again to work alongside Chase on the miniseries.



"It gives me pleasure to think of working together with Brad, with HBO, again," Chase says. "These are all people who, obviously, occupy a special place in my heart."



"The return of David Chase to HBO is great news for our viewers. The epic scope of this miniseries will provide the perfect setting for his remarkable creative gifts," adds Michael Lombardo, head of HBO's programming group.



"A Ribbon of Dreams" will begin in 1913 and center on two characters, a college-educated engineer and a former cowboy who will go on to become producing partners and power players in Hollywood. Viewers will first meet them when they're employees of "Birth of a Nation" director D.W. Griffith, and their stories will intertwine with the likes of Billy Wilder, John Ford, Bette Davis and Raoul Walsh, among others.



The project will be Chase's first since "The Sopranos" ended in 2007. The series, which premiered in 1999 and ran for seven seasons, won 21 Emmys during its run, including two for best drama series.