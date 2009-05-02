'Southland' renewed by NBC
"Southland" will be back on the beat.
The midseason cop drama was renewed by NBC for 13 more episodes late Friday, according to the trades.
It's a nice show of support, especially since the last installment slipped significantly to a 4.3/7 up against ABC's "Private Practice" season finale and CBS' "Criminal Minds" rerun that was replacing the murdery mystery "Harper's Island," which is moving to Saturdays to complete its run. "Southland" initially came out of the gate strong, however.
NBC will announce its fall schedule Monday in New York, and high on the list of shows on the bubble that fans are backing is "Chuck," the second-highest voted show on Zap2it's Keep 'em or kill 'em poll.
