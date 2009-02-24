NEW YORK (AP) -- Spider-Man has conquered the movies. Now, with a little help from Julie Taymor and U2, it's Broadway's turn.

"Spider-Man, Turn Off the Dark" will open Feb. 18, 2010, at the Hilton Theatre, its producers announced Tuesday.

Preview performances begin Jan. 16.

The musical, directed by Taymor, will feature a score by Bono and The Edge, both of U2. Taymor who was the creative force behind "The Lion King," Disney's long-running musical, now in its second decade on Broadway. She will co-write the "Spider-Man" book with Glen Berger.

The story was inspired by the Marvel comic books hero and will include the story of his origins as well as new material.

No casting was announced.

Other members of the show's production team include set designer George Tsypin, who did the sets for "The Little Mermaid" on Broadway; Eiko Ishioka, costumes; Donald Holder of "The Lion King," lighting; Daniel Ezralow, choreography; and sound designer Jonathan Deans, who has worked for Cirque du Soleil.

"Spider-Man, Turn Off the Dark" is produced by Hello Entertainment/David Garfinkle, Martin McCallum, Marvel Entertainment/David Maisel, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Jeremiah Harris.