'Star Trek''s Chris Pine Is 'Unstoppable'
Entertainment Tonight.
'Star Trek' hunk Chris Pine is set to team up with Denzel Washington in a thrilling new drama!
ET can confirm that Pine will co-star with Washington in 'Unstoppable.' In the film, Pine and Washington will try to put the breaks on a runaway train loaded with toxic chemicals, says Variety.
The movie is being directed by Tony Scott ('The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3') and is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2010.
