Entertainment Tonight.

'Star Trek' hunk Chris Pine is set to team up with Denzel Washington in a thrilling new drama!

ET can confirm that Pine will co-star with Washington in 'Unstoppable.' In the film, Pine and Washington will try to put the breaks on a runaway train loaded with toxic chemicals, says Variety.

The movie is being directed by Tony Scott ('The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3') and is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2010.