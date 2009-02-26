CBS has ordered two more editions of its groundbreaking reality series "Survivor" to be broadcast during the 2009-2010 season.



Jeff Probst, who won an Emmy for hosting "Survivor," will continue in the job for those 19th and 20th editions of the show.



"We have a unique relationship with our audience," says Probst. "They tell us what they like and we listen. It's worked for 18 editions and we're looking forward to delivering two more satisfying seasons!"



"'Survivor' is one of CBS's signature series and symbol of enduring quality and entertainment on prime time television," says Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. "Every season delivers a fresh new adventure for viewers and a time period-winning performance on the network."



The Mark Burnett-executive produced series first aired in May 2000 and has been anchoring CBS' Thursday lineup since 2001. The current season, "Survivor: Tocantins," continues to place first in its time period in viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.