"Survivor: The Amazon" winner Jenna Morasca has decided to tough it out again, but this time in the ring.



The 28-year-old reality show star has taken up professional wrestling and will debut on Spike TV's "TNA iMPACT" on Thursday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET, reports EW.com.



"Everyone is covered in glitter and makeup and stuff and then goes and beats the crap out of each other," says Morasca. "This is perfect for me."



Morasca will first need to take a crash course in the sport and claims that she will not create a new identity or name for the ring.



Besides winning her season of "Survivor," Morasca was also known for taking off her top in exchange for some chocolate and peanut butter. She and "Survivor: Africa's" winner Ethan Zohn are dating after having met on "Survivor: All-Stars."



