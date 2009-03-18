LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Stephen Colbert is taking his Comedy Central show to the Persian Gulf.

"The Colbert Report" will tape four shows performed for troops as part of a USO tour.

Colbert, who announced the trip on Tuesday's show, said in a statement that he couldn't reveal his exact overseas destination, adding, "the fact that I can't tell you where I'm going should tell you where I'm going."

Dates and the location of Colbert's Persian Gulf visit were withheld for security reasons at the USO's request.