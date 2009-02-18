Angela Kinsey, whose love life self-destructed on "The Office," is having a tough time with her marriage in real life.



The 37-year-old actress and her husband, writer Warren Lieberstein, have separated, reports People.



The couple has been married for eight years and have a daughter, Isabel Ruby, born in May 2008.



"Angela and Warren are taking some time apart to figure out what is best for Isabel and for their relationship," says Kinsey's rep. "They continue to be friends and spend time together with their daughter."



Kinsey plays uptight Dunder Mifflin accountant Angela Martin on NBC's "The Office." The actress is the sister-in-law of actor and co-executive producer/writer Paul Lieberstein, who is known as the rather glum Human Resources rep Toby Flenderson on the show.



Warren Lieberstein has written for "All of Us" and "Carpoolers."