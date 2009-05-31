LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Twilight" was sucking up its fair share of early awards Sunday night at the MTV Movie Awards.

Robert Pattinson and Cam Gigandet drew first "Twilight" blood with the best fight award for their vampire brawl. Pattinson also took the male breakthrough performance award for his role as brooding vampire Edward, and he and costar Kristen Stewart teased at a reprise of their trembling on-screen lip-lock while picking up the golden popcorn for best kiss.

But before they consummated it, Stewart turned to the microphone and said "Thank you SO much," leaving Pattinson hanging.

Heath Ledger and "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" co-star Ashley Tisdale were also among the early winners. Before the show Sunday night, Ledger was awarded the best villain trophy for his twisted turn as the Joker in "The Dark Knight," while Tisdale picked up the popcorn during the live telecast for female breakthrough performance.

The awards show at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif., honors the best in film from the past year as voted on by viewers.

"Welcome to the MTV Movie Awards, the only award show that's on TV tonight," host Andy Samberg said at the show's start.

Samberg kicked off the show with a movie mash-up featuring cameos from Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake before launching into an on-stage rap performance in which he attempted to woo a surly-looking Megan Fox in the audience. Samberg later crooned with Will Ferrell during an explosive movie montage that "cool guys don't have to look at explosions."

Best movie contenders included "Twilight," "Slumdog Millionaire," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," and "High School Musical 3: Senior Year."

