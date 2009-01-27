ABC's new take on the alien-invasion tale of "V" will go forward. The network has given the go-ahead to filming a pilot based on the NBC miniseries-turned-weekly series that debuted in 1983. It's one of several projects with supernatural elements ABC has in development, along with the David Goyer-Brannon Braga project "Flash Forward" and a fresh take on "The Witches of Eastwick." Scott Peters ("The 4400") wrote the pilot script, which according to the showbiz trade papers will focus on a female Homeland Security agent's role in the invasion. Peters is executive producing with Jason Hall. NBC, meanwhile, is also revisiting the '80s, albeit in a different way. It has ordered a comedy pilot called " Lost in the '80s," which is described as something akin to "The Wonder Years" for the post-boomer generation. Bob Brush, a former "Wonder Years" writer and producer, wrote the script, and P.J. Hogan ("Confessions of a Shopaholic") will direct. Brush will also executive produce with Mitch Hurwitz and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, whose company Tantamount set up the project.