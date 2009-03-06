One of the stars of "Watchmen" has taken a role in a FOX pilot, which coincidentally is also based on a comic book.



Jackie Earle Haley, who plays Rorschach in the hugely anticipated "Watchmen" movie, has signed on to "Human Target," a drama based on the Vertigo/DC Comics title. Chi McBride, late of "Pushing Daisies," has also joined the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Elsewhere, Erika Christensen will star in NBC's "Parenthood," and Josh Hopkins and Ian Gomez have joined the ABC comedy "Cougar Town."



"Human Target" stars Mark Valley ("Fringe") as Chris Chance, a security expert who assumes the identities of his clients. Haley, an Oscar nominee two years ago for "Little Children," will play Chance's leg man who gathers information on his cases. McBride, whose series credits also include "The Nine" and "Boston Public," will play Chance's business partner.



At NBC, Christensen ("Six Degrees," "Flightplan") is the first actor cast in "Parenthood," which is based loosely on the 1989 movie about an extended family. Christensen will play a corporate lawyer who's uncertain about getting more involved with her family.



ABC's "Cougar Town," which comes from "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence, stars Courteney Cox as a 40ish mom who's newly single and re-entering the dating world. Hopkins ("Swingtown") and Gomez ("Rita Rocks," "Felicity") will play Cox's neighbors.